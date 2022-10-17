The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly membership meeting on Sept. 15 at Child focus in Mt. Orab, co-hosted with the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hill Region.

Seth Carkeek, the upcoming President for Kiwanis spoke of his Great Great Grandfathers lifetime of dedication and his volunteer work to the New Boston Club, which inspired Seth with the same passion and dedication to make a difference in so many people’s lives and community-building. Seth also spoke about the many programs they do, which include scholarships for graduating seniors, laundry mat library and so many more programs and events that they provide to help the Children and communities in the Southern Hills Region.

Cathy McClain; MA, LPCC-S, Behavioral Health Director of Child Focus spoke about Child Focus being a nonprofit organization, that strengthens the quality of life for thousands of individuals in the central and southern Ohio. Cathy continued to say that with the programs that they offer help build family support, providing basic necessities, and so many other resources for families in our communities.

Bonnie Olds Carson; MA LPCC-S, Project Director for Workforce Development SAMHSA, described and spoke of the many services and resources to help Children thrive, Families be stronger, and Adults being successful in our communities. Some of the programs Bonnie spoke about were, Parent Enrichment helping Families in their home, Clermont and Brown Crises Hotline for support and resources. QPR Suicide Prevention, Early Learning and Behavioral Health.

The meeting ended with lunch, a tour of the Child Focus facility, and learning more of the programs and resources both Child Focus and Kiwanis offer our communities.

