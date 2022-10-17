To bring awareness to breast cancer and other preventive health measures for women, the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is hosting a women’s health day on Saturday, October 22nd, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The women’s health day will take place at ACRMC at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, where mammogram services, low-cost comprehensive blood screenings, bone density and blood pressure screenings will take place. In addition, the Ohio State University is providing an inflatable colon display for attendees to enjoy. It includes graphical examples of a healthy colon, various colon issues, and stages of colon cancer. Guided walking or rolling tours led by local health professionals will help explain the importance of early screening and detection of colon health issues.

“Empowering our community with the tools they need to lead a healthy lifestyle and increasing access to preventative care is essential to creating a healthier community here in Adams and Brown counties, and it is a fundamental part of our mission,” said Rachel Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer of ACRMC.”

The low-cost comprehensive blood screening will cost $35.00 and includes glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, T. protein, T. bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline, phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. A TST (testosterone) screening will also be available for $12.00. There is no cost associated with the inflatable colon display or bone density and blood pressure screenings.

To schedule a mammogram screening, please call the Adams County Health Department at 937-544-5547. All other screenings are on a walk-in basis. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify. In addition, FRS Transportation will be offering free transportation to and from the event. To schedule transportation with FRS Transportation, please call 937-779-3212

This event will also feature small business vendors and community organizations offering education, resources, and referrals to services for women of all ages in both Adams and Brown counties.

The event is sponsored by ACRMC, the Adams County Health Department, the Adams County Medical Foundation, the Brown County Health Department, and FRS Transportation.

For more information, please call 937-386-3004 or visit acrmc.com.