General Gordon Ellis (U.S. Army National Guard ret.), speaks to the crowd during the annual Brown County Fair Veterans’ Recognition Program held Sept. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Veterans gathered in the Main Ring of the Brown County Fair on Sept. 29 for the annual Veterans’ Recognition Program. Photo by Wade Linville

The rides and tractor pulls temporarily shut down and fair-goers made their way to the Main Ring of the Brown County Fair on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, carrying out the longtime tradition of honoring local veterans at Ohio’s Little State Fair.

The calling was the annual Brown County Fair Veterans’ Recognition Program, an event held to pay tribute to American veterans who have honorably served our country. The event has been held in the Main Ring at the Brown County Fair since 1988.

Veterans were admitted to the fair free of charge for the event.

The Clermont County Marine Corp’s Veterans Honor Guard under Commandant Paul Davis served as the color-guard. The first platoon was under the command of Marine Corps Veteran Josh Smith and assembled to the right of the main gate. That platoon consisted of the AmVets, D.A.V., V.V.A., V.V. M./C., VFW and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School JROTC unit.

Navy Veteran Ed Kreiner assembled American Legion members in the second platoon and formed to the left of the gate. They were followed by the JROTC unit from Western Brown High School.

The following individuals played a prominent role in this year’s veteran’s program: Rick Rhoades (VFW #9772), Master of Ceremonies Ken Waterfield (U.S. Army); Chaplain Bill Graybill (U.S. Army); and featured speakers General Deborah Ashenhurst (U.S. Army National Guard ret.), General Gordon Ellis (U.S. Army National Guard ret.), and Colonel Dan Bubp (U.S.M.C.R. Ret.).

Entertainment was provided by the Liberty Band under the direction of Vickey Rhonemus.

“Every year when I come here, I look forward to the opportunity to spend time with those who have served,” said General Gordon Ellis (U.S. Army National Guard, retired) and Brown County Sheriff. “The veterans here tonight represent the best of America. These men and women picked up the baton that was passed to them by their fathers and their grandfathers, and they served when they were called and did what their country asked them to do. Thank you to the veterans.”

Ellis also recognized the families of veterans for their sacrifices and support, and those in attendance who plan to enter the United States Armed Forces in the future.