Darvee Plymesser’s first year of showing a turkey at the ‘Little State Fair’

Darvee Plymesser’s turkey, “Thanksgiving”, earned Grand Champion at this year’s Brown County Fair during her first year of showing a turkey. Pictured with Plymesser and her turkey are the buyers of the grand champion. Photo by Wade Linville

Darvee Plymesser, 14, has been involved in 4-H for six years, a member of the Hamersville Livestock 4-H Club who has become an experienced Junior Fair exhibitor at the Brown County Fair. Over the past six years, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington eighth grader has shown market lambs, horses, and mules at the Brown County Fair, also known as Ohio’s Little State Fair.

She’s also involved in RULH FFA, and at home on the farm she loves to ride her horses, mules, and care for her many other animals that include a number of goats.

This year, she chose to take on a new challenge for the 171st Brown County Fair that ran Sept. 26 through Oct. 1, raising a turkey for show.

In May, Plymesser purchased 10 turkeys to raise, and come fair time, the best looking of the 10 would go for show, and later be auctioned at Friday’s Junior Fair Sale on Sept. 30.

Prior to fair check-in, she weighed her turkeys at home and chose the one that weighed the most, a turkey she named “Thanksgiving.”

“I had 10 to choose from, so I had to get the one that weighed the most,” said Plymesser.

Plymesser was confident she had selected a nice turkey for show, but she was well aware of the competition you see from other 4-H and FFA members in Brown County who show animals at the fair. Earning grand champion honors can come with a big payday when the animal goes to auction, and when bringing her turkey to the fair Plymesser wasn’t quite sure if she had a grand champion.

“I was very hopeful, but wasn’t for sure,” she said.

Once the judging begins, things can move pretty fast for a Junior Fair animal exhibitor. Showing animals in past years, Plymesser was familiar with the process.

Raising a turkey, like preparing other animals for show, takes a great deal of work and responsibility.

Daily feeding and watering is a must, as well as keeping them healthy and free of illness or disease. To put it simple, a turkey needs a careful mix of proper feed, environment, and care. Just prior to judging and sale, many choose to wash their turkey(s).

When all turkeys had been viewed by the judge, a big smile grew on Plymesser’s face as her turkey “Thanksgiving” was announced as the Grand Champion and Best Overall Poultry Exhibit of this year’s Little State Fair.

It’s easy for a youngster to become attached to an animal they are raising to show at the fair, and it can be an emotional time when the animals are sold at auction.

But Plymesser understands the process, and with several more turkeys at home she didn’t mind seeing “Thanksgiving” sold during the Sept. 30 Junior Fair Sale.

“I still had many more at home,” Plymesser said of her nine remaining turkeys that were not being sold at auction.

Her grand champion turkey sold for a good price of $575, a very nice payday for the 14-year-old of Ripley.

“Hard work pays off,” she said, pleased of her accomplishments at this year’s Brown County Fair.

Plymesser looks forward to showing animals at the Brown County Fair each year. While it’s a lot of hard work, it’s also a lot of fun.

She’s already planning what animals she may show as an exhibitor at next year’s Brown County Fair, but don’t be surprised if she brings back another turkey to defend her title of grand champion.