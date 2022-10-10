Joyce Ann Woods, age 75, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Drake Center in Cincinnati. She was born December 21, 1946 in Floyd County, KY, to the late Woodrow and Mae (McDaniels) Adkins. She was a hairdresser and also was a member of the West Fork Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Doyle and Charles Adkins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James E. Woods of Sardinia, OH; son, James E. Woods II and wife Tara of Sardinia, OH; 2 grandchildren, James E Woods III and Katie Dunn; brother, Lester Adkins of Lima, OH; sisters, Carol Harris of South Point, OH and Sandy Hays of Lima, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Paul Armacost will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at the Golden Oaks Cemetery in Ashland, KY on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Fork Baptist Church, 10127 West Fork Rd., Georgetown, OH 45121.

