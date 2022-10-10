The first annual Royce Hauke Cruise In was a huge success! They were able to donate $1,500.00 and Sardinia Lodge No. 254 donated $500 from food sales to make a total of $2,000. This was split between Whiteoak and Eastern Athletic Programs. Royce participated in three sports all four years of high school and event coordinators know he is very proud to make this donation.

They want to thank all who came, and truly appreciate the support. Special thanks to the door prize donors:

Malott Automative, Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Chuck Wait Tire, Five Points Greenhouse, The Old Y, Superior Electric.

Also, special thanks to Sardinia Lodge No. 254 for cooking and donating a large portion.

Mark your calendars for next year Sept. 16.