Edward “Ted” Runte, of Brown County, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 02, 2022, he was 86 years old. Ted was born June 20, 1936, to the late Edward George and Imogene (nee Bainum) Runte in Newtown, Ohio.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife Janet; his stepchildren Teresa Morgan of Camp Denison, Ohio, and Rose Wilson of Hamersville, Ohio; his grandchildren Danielle, Jennifer, Alyssa, Ivory, and Shelby, and his 10 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Ted was preceded in death by his stepchildren Michael Morgan, Brian Morgan, Crystal Singlar, and Jeff Morgan, and his brother James Runte.

Ted served in the US Army and was a lifelong farmer.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 US Highway 68, Mount Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bloom Rose Cemetery, Sterling Township, Ohio. Pastor Don White officiating.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.