Frances Eileen Calvin of Batavia, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born to the late Alvie and Minerva Metzger on January 27, 1933 in Clermont County, Ohio.

Eileen is survived by her loving children: William B. (Tina) Calvin II of Batavia, OH and Terry L. (Bobbi) Calvin of Mt. Orab, OH; her cherished grandchildren: Randy (Tifinie) Calvin of Sardinia, OH, Kelly (Joshua) Fite of Mt. Orab, OH and Chad Calvin of WV; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Lauren, Kaitlen, Jorden, Brady, Breana, Emma, Paul, Nevaeh and Santi.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, William Calvin, a granddaughter, Angela Dawn Calvin, two brothers and four sisters.

Eileen retired from Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Graveside services 12:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Greenbush Cemetery, Green Township, OH. Pastor Kris Lagrange officiating.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.