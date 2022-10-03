On Sept. 18, the Special Olympics Brown County held its first event. The free event was held at the Mt.Orab Sports Complex and was a huge success.
Athletes and volunteers were able to play soccer, cornhole, volleyball, basketball, hitting softball and baseballs along free hotdogs and water. The event held a raffle along with selling T-shirts. The event was a success due to the generosity of numerous businesses as well as volunteers.
Sponsors for the event were: Brian Builds- Amanda and Brian McFarland, Patriot Signs and Screen Printing-Bill Williams, Mt. Orab Sports Complex, All About Hair, Kelly and John Green, Redden & Sullender Families, Renee Green, Child Focus, Susie Skinner Farms-in Memory of Jess Johnston and Jane Johnston.
Special Olympics Brown County will be holding the Sports Day Event again next year.