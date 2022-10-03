On Sept. 18, the Special Olympics Brown County held its first event at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex. Photo provided

On Sept. 18, the Special Olympics Brown County held its first event at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex. Photo provided

On Sept. 18, the Special Olympics Brown County held its first event. The free event was held at the Mt.Orab Sports Complex and was a huge success.

Athletes and volunteers were able to play soccer, cornhole, volleyball, basketball, hitting softball and baseballs along free hotdogs and water. The event held a raffle along with selling T-shirts. The event was a success due to the generosity of numerous businesses as well as volunteers.

Sponsors for the event were: Brian Builds- Amanda and Brian McFarland, Patriot Signs and Screen Printing-Bill Williams, Mt. Orab Sports Complex, All About Hair, Kelly and John Green, Redden & Sullender Families, Renee Green, Child Focus, Susie Skinner Farms-in Memory of Jess Johnston and Jane Johnston.

Special Olympics Brown County will be holding the Sports Day Event again next year.