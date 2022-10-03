On Thursday, Sept. 15, the annual Advisory Dinner was held at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center. The purpose of the dinner is twofold, for program instructors to get an idea of what businesses need in that field. The other purpose to add alumni to the Vernon Creighton Memorial Wall of Fame.

This year four were added to the other distinguished alumni, they are Mark Edenfield, Julie Poe, Skip Brinson, and Kim Carpenter Stephan. Here is what was said about each of the inductees.

Mark Edenfield, “Completing the Southern Hills Ag Mechanics program in 1980, Mark Edenfield originally planned on being a farmer. Instead, Mark became one of the most successful and highly regarded contractors in Southern Ohio. In 1995, he created Mark Edenfield Inc., specializing in site development services, basement excavations, and concrete work.

Mark then expanded into rental office buildings doing business under the name D&E Developers. In 1996, his first building was built, closely followed by another building in 1997, with the third building constructed in 1999.

In 2001, Mark purchased Ervin Hill Enterprises Inc., a gravel pit located outside of Hillsboro where natural gravel and sand is delivered to the community.

In 2006, Mark began the Mark Edenfield Fuel Division, delivering fuel for household and farm use. He then expanded the fuel division in 2007 with the start of Holtfield Station LLC.

Mark owns, operates and maintains an extensive fleet of heavy machinery and equipment. He employs countless individuals, many of which have worked for Mark for numerous years.”

Mark’s motto: “Work harder and longer, it’s always sunshine and 70.”

Julie Poe, “Completing the Southern Hills Criminal Justice program in 2000 was just the launching point for a fulfilling career for Julie McFadden Poe.

Building upon the training that she received at Southern Hills CTC, Julie attended the Police Academy in 2001. Upon completion of the academy, Julie was hired by the Fayetteville Police Department, becoming the first female officer there.

Julie once again sought out additional training. She furthered her education at the University of Cincinnati. Upon completion, Julie was employed by the Pierce Township Police Department in Clermont County. There she served in many capacities including a Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer and Instructor. The experience gained from these positions prepared her for the role of Supervisor.

In 2014, Julie was promoted to Sergeant and then advanced in 2016 to Lieutenant. In 2017, Julie was recognized as “Officer of the Year” by Clermont County. Julie is currently the highest-ranking female officer in Clermont County.”

Julie states that it has been a privilege to serve the Pierce Township Community.

Skip Brinson, “Skip Brinson completed the Southern Hills Automotive program in 2012. While attending the Automotive Program, Skip qualified for early placement. He worked at Holman Motors Inc., while also serving as an Ambassador for Southern Hills CTC. After graduation, Skip continued his education by completing the 2-year Diesel Automotive program at Sinclair College in Dayton.

In 2020, Skip seized the opportunity to purchase an existing automotive business in Fayetteville. He renamed the business Skips’ Truck and Auto. While working fervently to get his business up and running, Skip continued to work full time at Holman Motors Inc.

Skip’s business has since flourished such that he has been able to give up his full-time position and rely solely on his own talents and business skills. He also continues to help Mr. Davis when possible with the Automotive program at Southern Hills CTC.

Skip’s stellar reputation proceeds him, gaining him business with local government agencies such as the local fire and police departments. Skip is an excellent example of working hard to be successful while he still makes time to help his community. We are excited to see his success continue.”

Kim Carpenter Stephan, “Kim has proven successful in utilizing the skills and knowledge she gained while attending the Marketing program at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center. After completing the program in 1993, she flourished as an entrepreneur, becoming self-employed at the Ole Mill Store in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Kim’s favorite quote is: “Life is too short to be anything but happy! Do what you love and love what you do.”