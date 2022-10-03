Ten individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Sept. 22

Among those indicted was Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt. Orab on one count of illegal manufacture of drugs (Psilocyn, second degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Joseph Todd Hunley, 46, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jaclyn Freeman, 30, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, third degree felony, two counts of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felonies), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of Heroin (fifth degree felony.

Alan Delisle, 43, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony), one count of theft (fifth degree felony), and one count of receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony).

Robert Daniel Weber, 34, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Kyowa Blu Karl Jones, 44, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Cody Neil Scheadler, 25, of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Psilocyn, fifth degree felony).

Justin Reynolds, 41, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony) and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments (second degree misdemeanor).

Travis James Smith, 28, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), one countof grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one countof grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony), and one count of domestic violence (first degree misdemeanor).

Martin Wayne Fletcher, 43, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).