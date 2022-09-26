William Roy Sparrow, age 78, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Fairfield in Fairfield, Ohio. He was a retired lineman for Cincinnati Bell and a member of the Miami Township East veteran fire department. William was born December 9, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William W. and Mildred (Snapp) Sparrow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Myrna Sue Rathburn.

Mr. Sparrow is survived by his wife of 58 years – Juanita (Anderson) Sparrow, whom he married on February 22, 1964; one son – Mark Sparrow and wife Tracy of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Beth Cook and husband Charles of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Sarah Boone of Winchester, Ohio, Curtis Sparrow of Nashville, Tennessee, Andrew Cook of Los Angeles, California and Nicholas Sparrow of Cincinnati, Ohio and three great grandchildren – Ava, Olivia and Liam Boone all of Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Drew Adkins will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

