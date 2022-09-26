Studio 4ten is now open on Main Street in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Ramona Kinder has been painting since she was 12 years old, learning from some local skilled painters before heading off to Morehead State University to study Studio Arts. She received her Bachelors Degree in Studio Arts from Morehead in 1984, and she now owns an art studio at 410 Main Street in Ripley that offers painting lessons to locals.

It has been a dream of Kinder’s to own and operate her own art studio, and she finds great joy in sharing her talents with locals who want to improve on their skills. When her daughter and son-in-law Brent and Michelle Wozniak, of Japan, took interest in the old mansion located on Main Street in Ripley that was built by Dr. Alexander Dunlap in 1848, Kinder jumped on the opportunity to open up an art studio in the mansion.

She opened the art studio late last year, and wants to get the word out about the new Studio 4ten.

“I always wanted an art studio and to teach art,” said Kinder.

Studio 4ten offers painting lessons for adults and children, and will also host painting parties.

On Oct. 22 Studio 4ten will be hosting its Kids’ Halloween Crafts event that will include mask making, and on Oct. 10 it will host a Hocus Pocus painting party for adults.

There will also be painting classes for children on Oct. 3.

“I want it to be a safe, calm environment for them to paint and relax,” Kinder said of her art studio.

Contact Studio 4ten at (937) 515-5924 or visit its Facebook page.