Nine sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

George Edward Sharp, 43, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced to an indefinite term of a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and a mandatory four years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed after entering a plea of guilty on Sept. 8 on two counts of first degree felony rape.

Sharp is now classified as a Tier III sex offender.

On May 9, Sharp was indicted on two counts of first degree felony rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (third degree felonies), and five counts of gross sexual imposition (fourth degree felonies).

Sharp entered his plea on guilty on both counts of rape, while the other counts were dismissed.

According to court documents, it was on or about June 19, 2021 to April 20, 2022 when Sharp did engage in sexual conduct with an unnamed victim, purposely compelling him to submit by force or threat with the said conduct being fellatio.

Damian Matthew

On April 29, 2021, a 29 Count indictment was filed against Damian Matthew, in Case No. 2022-2071.

The Indictment Charged,

• Counts 1-3, 5-7, 10-15, 18, 19, 21-23, and 26-29: Rape, all felonies of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison on each count and a $20,000 fine for each count.

• Counts 4, 8, 16, 17, 24, and 25: Gross Sexual Imposition, all felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison for each count and a $10,000 fine for each count.

• Counts 9 and 20: Felonious Assault, both felonies of the second degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison on each count and a $15,000 fine for each count.

On September 8, 2022, The Defendant entered a plea of guilty to amended Counts 5, 6, 7, 17, 18, 19, 24, and 25 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Mattews to 8 years in prison on Count 5, 8 years in prison on Count, 48 months in prison on Count 17, 8 years in prison on Count 18, 8 years in prison on Count 19, 48 months in prison on Count 24, and 48 months in prison on Count 25. All counts are to run concurrent with each other for a total of 8 years. The Defendant was notified that he is classified as a Tier III Sex Offender. Counts 1-4, 8-16, 20-23, and 26-29 were ordered dismissed.

Other recent sentencings in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Jesse Lakes

On July 21, 2021, Jesse Lakes was sentenced to two years of Community Control in case number 2020-2239 after a guilty plea to Count 1 in the indictment, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. Mr. Lakes was notified at the time of sentencing that a violation of the community control order could result in a sentence of 10 months in prison. On September 12, 2022, the Defendant was brought back into court after a violation of community control, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, after an admission to the violation by Mr. Mack, Judge Gusweiler sentenced the Defendant to complete the STAR program as well as any aftercare that can include transitional living. It was further ordered that the Defendant be placed on Intensive Community Control.

Jeffrey Franklin

On April 20, 2022, a Three Count indictment was filed against Jeffrey Franklin, in Case No. 2022-2067. The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Count 3, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 8, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Franklin to 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. It was further ordered that there be 3 year to life suspension of the Defendant’s drivers license. Counts 2 and 3 in the indictment were ordered dismissed. The court notified Mr. Franklin that post released control is mandatory for up to 3 years.

Phillip Krug

On May 23, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Phillip Krug in Case No. 2021-2223. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 8, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Krug to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. If he were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.

Frank McKane

On May 23, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Frank McKane in Case No. 2022-2084. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 8, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Mckane to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. If he were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.

Jeffrey Hodge

On April 20, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Jeffrey Hodge in Case No. 2022-2068. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 6, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Hodge to 6 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, to be served concurrently with sentences imposed in Brown County Common Pleas Court Case Nos. 2021-2190 and 2020-2246. The Defendant was advised that post release control was optional for up to 2 years.

Dustin Turner

On August 1, 2022, a Two Count indictment was filed against Dustin Turner in Case No. 2022-2145. The indictment charged Count 1, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Count 2, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. On September 6, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 2, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Turner to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The Court advised the Defendant that there will be a consideration for a Judicial Release into the STAR program at the appropriate time. It was further ordered that there be a mandatory fine of $1,350, a Drivers license suspension for 3 years to life, and count 2 be dismissed. The Court notified the Defendant that if he were to serve the remainder of his 24 months in prison then post release control was optional for up to 2 years.

Adam Hill

On April 20, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Adam Hill in Case No. 2022-2066. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 7, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Hill to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. If he were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.