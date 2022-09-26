The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has released its report cards on all the public school districts in Brown County. Some of the areas reported were Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, and Graduation Rate.

The ODE defines Achievement as “student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall.” Progress means “looks closely at the growth all students are making based on their past performances.” Gap Closing “is a measure of the reduction in educational gaps for student subgroups.” Graduation Rate looks at how many students complete their schooling. In general, 3 out of 5 is defined as meeting the state standard. The following is the report cards by district.

Georgetown Exempted Village has 991 students. On Achievement they earned a 4 out of 5, which exceeds state standards in academic achievement. In Progress, they got a 3 out of 5, in Gap Closing they earned a 3 out of 5, and in Graduation they had a 5 out of 5.

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington has 683 students. In Achievement, Ripley had a 3 out of 5, which met the state standard. In Progress, they fell short of the state standard with a 2 out of 5. In both Gap Closing and Graduation, they had a 3 out of 5.

Fayetteville-Perry has 734 students. In Achievement, Fayetteville met the state standard at 3 out of 5. Progress was the same in meeting the state standard at 3 out of 5. In Closing the Gap, they exceeded the state standard with a 5 out of 5. Their Graduation rate was a 3 out of 5.

Eastern Local has 1112 students. In Achievement, Eastern got a 3 out of 5, which met the state standard. In both Progress and Closing the Gap they exceeded the state standard with a 4 out of 5 in both categories. In Graduation they earned a 3 out of 5.

Western Brown has 2,686 students. In Achievement Western met the state standard with a 3 out of 5. They fell short in Progress with a 2 out of 5. They met the state standard with a 3 out of 5 in both Closing the Gap and Graduation.

Southern Hills CTC. Career Center districts have a different report card. In Achievement they earned a “B”, while in Career and Post-Secondary Readiness they earned a “B”.” Whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college, the Career and Post-Secondary Readiness component looks at how well-prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities.” In Graduation they had an “A” and in Post-Program Outcome they also had an “A”. The “Post-Program Outcomes” component looks at the proportion of students who are employed, in an apprenticeship, join the military, enter a service program, or are enrolled in postsecondary education or advanced training in the six months after leaving school. Industry credentials measure the proportion of students earning industry credentials before they leave high school or in the first six months after leaving school.”

All the information in this article can be found at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov