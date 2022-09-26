The Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand open and ribbon cutting for Ulysses of Georgetown on Friday, Sept. 16. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Ulysses of Georgetown on Friday, Sept. 16. Ulysses is the newest restaurant and bar to open in Georgetown, located at 110 East Cherry Street on the Courthouse Square.

Restaurant ownership has been something Jordan Dorsey and his wife, Liz, have dreamed about since the day they met. Once given the opportunity, they jumped at the chance to open and operate their own restaurant and bar in Georgetown.

“This has been our dream since we met,” said Liz Dorsey. “One of the first things we really connected over was that we love food and we love cooking.”

“We’re so thankful. Our families have helped us so, so much and been so supportive,” she continued. “Our friends have been amazing too, coming in and putting in hours; just really showering us with love and support.”

The couple moved to Georgetown in 2019 to start a family, and they quickly fell in love with the Georgetown community.

“This day is not so much about us, this day is about the people that have helped us – our friends, our family,” Jordan Dorsey said during Friday’s grand opening. “It’s really the whole community that we want to thank and honor today. Thank you everybody that has shown us support and love, and everybody that will in the future. We’re excited to be here, and we are so thankful that this community embraced us.”

Liz Dorsey was a reporter for The News Democrat, Ripley Bee, and Brown County Press when first moving to Brown County, and also works as a flight attendant.

Ulysses actually opened for business in April, serving takeout food while conducting renovations inside the building and awaiting licensure to serve alcohol. Now that renovations are complete and the establishment is able to legally serve alcohol, Ulysses is ready to provide top quality service to those of Brown and surrounding counties.

“I’m very excited to have you guys join the Chamber and join the business community here in Brown County. I think you’re going to be an incredible addition, not only to the Square here, but the entire county,” said Brown County Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Jennifer Patrick during the Ulysses grand opening and ribbon cutting. “I look forward to coming over, grabbing a bite to eat, maybe a drink, shopping at local shops, and keeping everything very local.”