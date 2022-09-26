Georgetown’s Jaxson Marks was the SBAAC leader in goals (19) and points (43) as of Sept. 19. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown G-Men were leading the way in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division soccer standings with a 3-0-1 record as of Sept. 19.

The G-Men faced off against some tough non-league competition on Thursday, Sept. 15 as they hosted a skilled squad of Mariemont.

It was Mariemont coming away with a 4-2 victory, scoring their final goal with 2:38 to go in the second half.

Georgetown junior Jaxson Marks led the SBAAC in points as of Sept. 19 with 43 total, while Georgetown senior Carson Miles was third in the SBAAC in points with 37.

Marks also led the SBAAC in goals this season with 19 goals in 10 matches, and Miles was third in goals in the SBAAC with 14 for the season.

The G-Men followed up their loss to Mariemont with a dominating 6-0 non-league victory over Reading on Saturday, Sept. 17, and they were scheduled to face the Clermont Northeastern Rockets in a league match at Georgetown on Sept. 20, hoping to push their league record to 4-0-1 on the season.