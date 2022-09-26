People will pack into the Brown County fairgrounds in Georgetown once again as the 171st Little State Fair starts Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 1.

The 2022 Brown County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 with the opening parade through Georgetown, followed by the crowning of the new king and queen at the Danny Gray Activity Center on the fairgrounds.

Events on Tuesday will include the open feeder calf show and the demolition derby.

Wednesday’s senior fair schedule includes the cheer competition and championship truck and tractor pulls.

Thursday is Senior Citizens Day, and events will include the POW-MIA Memorial Service at 6 p.m. in the Main Ring, the talent show at 7 p.m. in the Danny Gray Activity Center, the championship truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m., and the open horse show at 7:30 p.m.

In need of a few laughs during the fair, don’t miss the Husband Calling Contest in Floral Hall at 3 p.m.

Friday will also include a performance by the Michelle Robinson Band in the Danny Gray Activity Center at 6 p.m.

Friday’s Junior Fair Sale begins at 3 p.m., and the Saturday Junior Fair Sale begins at 11 a.m.

Avelons 50s and 60s Rock and Roll Band will be performing in the Danny Gray Activity Center at 3 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Saturday’s talent show at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship truck and tractor pulls begin at 7 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this year’s Little State Fair and your chance to experience what the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s “Best of Brown County” Family Fun Award has in store for 2022.