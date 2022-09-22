Jo Ann Freeman, 82, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Freeman was born June 25, 1940 in Harlan County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Herman and America (Howard) Helton. She was also preceded in death by two children – Kim Freeman and H.C. Freeman; two sisters – Phyllis Deihl and Hermia Taylor.

Mrs. Freeman is survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years – Gerald Freeman; three children – Tangala Scott (Wes) of Feesburg, Ohio, Jerry Freeman of Moscow, Ohio and Chrissy Rolph (Danny) of Felicity, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Brady Freeman (Jessica), Kelly Cornette (Dan Bolington), Casey Scott, Danni Henson (Steve), Rachel Lung (Craig), Christin Freeman and Lisa Freeman; ten great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild on the way.

Following cremation, inurnment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

