Roy Frederick Rhoten, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home in Millville, Ohio. He was born March 21, 1935, in Ripley, Ohio, the son of LeRoy and Emma (Germann) Rhoten. He attended St. Michael Catholic School, graduated from Ripley High School, and served in the US Army Reserves-Ohio National Guard. Roy began his career in transportation as a truck driver for Ecklar-Moore Express. He then worked as a dispatcher, and retired as the Terminal Manager for the O.K. Trucking Company in Cincinnati. For 30 years Roy, with his brother-in-law Robert Schell, owned and managed a 44-unit apartment complex, The Royal Glen Apartments in Cincinnati. With a nature of service, he led a lifetime of quiet giving. He routinely donated blood, which benefitted more than 300 people in need. He volunteered weekly at the Freestore Foodbank-Cincinnati collecting supplies from local stores and working in the warehouse to help others. Roy attended daily Mass for many years. He was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church-Hamilton, serving as sacristan, lector, and Eucharistic minister in his church and to the hospitalized. Roy was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very dedicated to God, his family, friends, and neighbors. Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lynn) Rhoten; three children: Roy Michael (Lisa) Rhoten, Marilyn Jo (the late Patrick) Winters, and Anthony Alan Rhoten; a step-son James Clinton (Daphne) Lynn, Jr.; seven grandchildren: Alex, Sam, and Julie Winters; Brandon and Natasha Rhoten; Barbara Thomas, and Victoria Evans; seven great-grandchildren: Grayson, Brody, Serenity, Maci, Joe, Adrienne, and Owen; one brother, Larry Rhoten; three sisters: Shirley (William) Koewler, Patricia (Robert) Schell, and Janice (Richard) Klinker; one sister-in-law, Connie (Finney)Rhoten; many nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents; an infant brother, George Rhoten; brother, Charles Rhoten; sister, Marilyn (Rhoten) Martin; brother-in-law, Nathan Martin; two nephews, Keith Martin and Jeffrey Martin; son-in-law, Patrick Winters; and one sister-in-law, Shirley (Dunn) Rhoten. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held on September 10, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Milleville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45213. Burial services will be held in the Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, OH, on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, at the above address. Condolences may be given online at: www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com