Ripley’s Chelsea Richards placed 60th at the Jim Neu Invitational on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Cross Country

Ripley cross country runners competed at two events in Brown County last week.

On September 6, the Blue Jays traveled to the Jim Neu Invitational at Western Brown.

The Ripley girls’ varsity team was led by Anna Castle, who finished 35th in 18:33. TEammate Chelsea Richards placed 60th in 27:10.

Ripley’s Alyssa Fisher took 13th in the girls’ junior high run, finishing in 16:35. Abi Taylor placed 55th in 22:20.

On the boys’ side, Ripley’s Alex Applegate placed 31st overall in 13:47. Izayah Goins finished 38th in 14:06.

Mekhi Carsby took 45th (14:21) with CLay Fossitt (14:34) in 49th.

Will Dragoo led the Ripley junior high boys with a 19th-place finish in 14:20. Jevin Hopkins took 21st in 14:22.

Four days later, both squads competed in the Vern Hawkins Invitational in Georgetown.

Castle took 40th for the Lady Jays in 30:50. Applegate placed 23rd in teh boys’ race with a time of 20:49.2. Goins placed 35th in 22:08.

Fisher finished third in the girls’ run with a time of 15:04. Hopkins took eighth in the boys’ race.

Golf

Ripley golfers fell to North Adams 165-182 in a three-team competition on the back nine of Hilltop Golf Course on September 8.

The Blue Jays were led by Clay Phillips, who earned medalist honors with an even-par 36. Landon Jodrey shot a 45 and Brennan Garrett carded a 48. Logan Madison shot a 54 and Grant Jodrey finished with a 66.

North Adams’ Caleb DeAtley finished second individually, four strokes behind Landon Jodrey.

Ripley’s Jersey Fulton shot a 57 on the front nine of Hilltop in a competition with girls golfers from Manchester and Eastern.

Soccer

Ripley’s boys soccer teams fell in two league contests this past week. The Blue Jays dropped a 12-0 decision to Peebles on Wednesday, September 7 and then suffered a 9-0 defeat by North Adams two days later on Friday, September 9.

Collin Pollit made 16 saves against Peebles and 21 saves against North Adams. Nathan Lacy made two saves for the Jays against the Green Devils.

Ripley’s boys team is now 1-5 overall, 0-5 in league play. They are scheduled to visit Fairfield on Friday, September 16 and host Bethel-Tate on Monday, September 19.

The Lady Jays split a pair of league matchups last week.

Ripley’s girls team defeated Peebles 8-1 on September 7 behind four goals from sophomore Grace Taylor. Kenlee Finn, Harmony Fowler, Jersey Fulton and Ellaina Hutchinson also had goals in the contest for Ripley. Fowler had the Lady Jays’ two assists.

Callie Fultz recorded eight saves in the contest for the Lady Jays.

Two days later, the team fell to North Adams 14-0. Fultz made 26 saves in the contest. Ava Horner recorded one save. Fowler took two shots for the Lady Jays, both of which were on goal.

The Ripley girls team is currently 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. They face Fairfield on the road on September 16 before hosting Bethel-Tate on September 19.

Volleyball

Ripley volleyball dropped their only contest of the week last week, falling in three sets to Eastern’s Lady Warriors.

Eastern took the first set 25-14, the second 25-18 and the third 25-17.

Olivia Hutchison and Allye Rosselot led the team with five kills each. Marlee Flowers recorded six aces and 12 assists in the contest for Ripley. Harlie Polley totaled a team-high two blocks.

Polley’s 19 digs also led the Lady Jays. Riley Finn had 10 digs for Ripley.

The Lady Jays fell to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with the loss. The Lady Jays are scheduled to host Lynchburg on Thursday, September 15. On Saturday, September 17, the team heads to Manchester to participate in the Kissick Klassik.