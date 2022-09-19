Carolyn Patrick, age 80, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, September 17, 2022 at her home.

She was born March 24, 1942 in Greenfield, Ohio. On June 30, 1962 she married Donald Patrick.

Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Hillsboro High School, member of the Sardinia Eastern Star, and a former member of the Presbyterian Church of Sardinia. She and her husband owned Pat’s Dairy Bar in Sardinia for 29 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Patrick, three children, Troy Patrick of Batavia, Keith Patrick of Sardinia, and Nikki (Dave) Stanley of Hillsboro, six grandchildren, Jacob Stanley, Tyler Stnaley, Kyle (Brittany) Patrick, Katie (Josh) Smith, Rachel (Dave) Schmitz, and Kelcey (Eric) Smith, five great-grandchildren, Holden Schmitz, Jackson Smith, Cameron Patrick, Clara Jane Smith, and Raelyn Patrick, sister, Jean Ann (Richard) Perry, brother-in-law, Elwood (Barbara) Patrick, two sisters-in-law, Lois Jean Bedford and Phoebe Patrick, and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her foster parents, Walter and Willa Stanforth, foster brother, William Stanforth, daughter-in-law, Lori Patrick, three brothers-in-law, Carl, Kash, and Forrest (Jackie) Patrick, three sisters-in-law, Martha (Bill), Gladys, and Ginny (Basil).

Funersl Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.