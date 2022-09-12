Three individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Frankie Blevins

On July 15, 2021, a Five Count indictment was filed against Frankie Blevins, in Case No. 2021-2132. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 years and a $15,000 fine. Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine. Count 3 Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. Count 4, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. Count 5, Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On July 22, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Blevins to serve a mandatory indefinite prison term of a minimum of 6 years and a maximum of 9 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The Court notified the Defendant that post release control is mandatory 18 months to 3 years. It was further ordered that counts 2, 3, 4, and 5 in the indictment be dismissed.

Wauneda Hurt

On July 22, 2022 a Bill of Information was filed against Wauneda J. Hurt in Case No. 2022-2141. The Bill of Information reads one count which was listed as Count 1, Importuning, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On the date the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Judge Gusweiler proceeded to sentence Ms. Hurt to serve 60 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center and 2 years of Community Control. It was further ordered that the Defendant be classified as a Tier I Sex Offender. The Defendant was notified that she a violation of the sentence shall lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months.

Michael Klass

On June 30, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Michael Klass, in Case No. 2022-2116. The indictment charged Count 1, Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree with a specification for Forfeiture of a Weapon, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On July 22, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Klass to serve 9 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The Court notified the Defendant that post release control is optional for 2 years. It was further ordered that the Ruger 9mm handgun, be forfeited to Aberdeen Police Department.