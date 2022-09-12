Steve Stivers, a native of Ripley, left his job as a US Congressman for the 15th Congressional District is now the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. He has been in this job almost a year-and-a-half.

Discussing the organization, Stivers said, “The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is the state’s leading business advocate and resource. We aggressively champion free enterprise, economic competitiveness, and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans. Ohio Chamber members range from small businesses to international companies. We serve as the voice for members at each end of the spectrum and everywhere in between.”

“With six on-staff registered lobbyists and a team that includes a former Congressman, a former State Senator and a former Member of the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce has the knowledge and experience to tirelessly advocate for our members each day at the Ohio Statehouse.”

Beyond legislative support, the chamber also aims to provide informative, engaging networking opportunities for its members.

“We regularly hold events on a variety of topics of interest to our member companies, giving them the ability to connect with one another and stay up to date on the issues facing businesses today. The Ohio Chamber also provides cost savings for our member companies with our MEWA (the Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program), workers’ compensation group rating program and partnerships on corporate cards and payment processing,” said Stivers.

Speaking specifically of his job as CEO of the Chamber, Stivers said, “I recruit new member companies to the Ohio Chamber. I also work with the Government Affairs team on policy and lobbying on behalf of our members. I create and implement the long-term strategic plan for the Chamber to oversee the growth and expansion of the association.”

“I want to make Ohio the best state in the country to do business. And I have made it my goal to not only increase the number of Members at the Chamber but also provide members with more resources and opportunities to network.”

Stivers also discussed what the chamber can do for small towns in Ohio.

“The Ohio Chamber can help economic competitiveness everywhere in both large and small companies and in large cities and small towns. We also have a health plan that can reduce healthcare costs for small business owners with between 2 and 50 employees. The Ohio Chamber is a non-partisan association that works in a bipartisan manner to promote the economic growth and prosperity for the State of Ohio,” he said.

Stivers went on to explain how his past experiences help him in his new role.

“All of my past life experiences have served as preparation for my current position as CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. My time in the private sector at the Ohio Company and Bank One; my time in the public sector as a state senator and Congressman; and my time in the Army, have all provided me the necessary background and knowledge to help effectively transform Ohio’s economy and provide economic opportunity for all. You learn how to get along with people in a small town. It prepares you to work together with others and build consensus. My mother, brother and sister all still live in Ripley, and I love coming home to visit them,” he said.

When asked why he left Congress and took this job, Stivers responded, “Because it allowed me to still make a difference in public policy for the State of Ohio, but in my new position I am able to be home every night with my family, which I wasn’t able to do when I served in Congress.”