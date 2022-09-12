Ripley’s volleyball team celebrates after a point against the Lady Wildcats. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Harlie Polley led the team with eight digs against Williamsburg. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Callie Fultz serves the ball for the Lady Jays. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Leslie Abbott bumps the ball to a teammate against Williamsburg. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Soccer

Ripley’s boys and girls soccer teams only had one game scheduled last week. Both squads were slated to face off against Fairfield on Monday, August 28 but the games were postponed. The two schools are scheduled to meet again on Friday, September 16 at 4:30 p.m.

This week, Ripley’s boys team is slated to host North Adams on Friday, September 9 at 4:30 p.m. The girls’ game follows at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Ripley girls volleyball went 0-3 last week, dropping a pair of Southern Hills Athletic Conference matchups and one game in Clermont County.

The Lady Jays started the week with a 3-1 loss to Fayetteville on Tuesday, August 30.

The host Lady Rockets won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-22. Ripley took the third set 25-13 but Fayetteville ended the match with a slim 25-23 win in set four.

Ripley’s Lexi Tucker led the team with six kills. Kendra Padgett had 14 assists. Harmony Fowler and Olivia Hutchinson tallied three aces each. Marlee Flowers recorded 22 digs.

Hutchison and Padgett totaled three blocks apiece.

One day later, the Lady Jays fell to Williamsburg in three sets: 25-12, 25-12, 25-15. Fowler and Allye Rosselot led the team with four kills each. Harlie Polley totaled a team-high eight digs. Flowers led the way with four assists.

The Lady Jays closed out the week with a three-set loss to Peebles (25-14, 25-17, 25-14) to fall to 2-5 on the season.

Ripley is scheduled to host Fairfield on Tuesday, September 13.

Golf

Ripley boys golfers came up just one stroke short of a win over Whiteoak on Wednesday, August 31.

Whiteoak’s Ian Griffith earned medalist honors with a 40. Ripley’s Clay Phillips shot a 42 with Brennan Garrett right behind at a 43. Landon Jodrey carded a 400, Logan Madison shot a 50 and Grant Jodrey finished with a 59.

Ripley’s Jersey Fulton shot a 63 in a girls match against teams from Manchester and Lynchburg.

Ripley golfers are slated to be back in action on Thursday, September 8 at Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester, Ohio.

Cross Country

Ripley’s cross country teams did not run last week. The Blue Jays were scheduled to compete in the Jim Neu Invitational on September 6 and the Vern Hawkins Invitational on September 10.