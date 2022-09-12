Hazel Louise (Bartley) Jones, formally of Brown County, passed away September 3, 2022 at Anderson Mercy in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on November 20, 1952 and lived to the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Geneva (Sauder) Bartley and Norman Franklin Bartley. She is survived by her husband, Billy Jones; three children, Billy Jr., Brenda, and Floyd; grandchildren; six brothers, the late William, Robert, George, Raymond, Benny, and surviving Delman; four sisters, Geraldine, Ruthann, Mary, and Kathy; many nieces and nephews. She was loved and cherished by her family and will be greatly missed.