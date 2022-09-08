Susan Lee Barber, age 60, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at her home on the family farm. She was a homemaker. Her favorite past time was gardening, and she never met a plant she could not grow. In 2014 she broke the State of Ohio’s largest giant watermelon record with a watermelon that weighed 296.5 lbs. and still holds the record to this day. Suzy was born September 21, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Willard “Bill” and Lathura “Lee” (Major) Dean. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister – Diana Poole and brother-in-law – Jim Poole.

Mrs. Barber is survived by her husband of 42 years – Brad Barber whom she married October 6, 1979; one daughter – Holly Barber of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one niece – Jami Brown and husband Gerald of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters-in-law -Pat Winkle and husband Nelson of Buford, Ohio and Pam Campbell of Mt.Orab, Ohio and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, September 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 501 7th Ave, Suite 401, New York, New York 10018 or at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org

