Richard Lee Harrison, age 62, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, July 28, 2022 from an accident in Sparks, Arizona. He was a retired Air Force Sergeant Major and a small business owner. Richard was born March 13, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The son of the late Delmar and Helen Harrison, Richard was also preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Harrison.

Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife Michelle Ugaste-Harrison, two daughters, Becky Harrison and Lindsey Ugaste, and wife, Angel. He is also survived by one son, Daniel Harrison; wife, Xio Ferandez; three grandchildren, Courtney Oprean, Caitlin Oprean, and Brystol Meyler.

He also had nine siblings: Mike Harrison, Eugene Songer and wife June, Ray Songer and wife Lee, George Songer and wife Melody, Delmar Harrison and wife Cindy, Trish Harrison, Darlene Edwards, Wilma Harrison, Gilbert and husband Ken, and Karen Harrison.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Lion’s Club at 600 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.