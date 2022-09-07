During the spring and summer seasons, gardens and wildflowers belong to the bees. It is well-known that bees are essential to the growth of the environment. The ominous buzz and flick of their pointed stinger threatens people to steer clear, allowing bees to carry on with their business. Unfortunately, the small size of the insect can easily be missed.

Shawna Carter’s 20-year-old son, Austin Bellamy, was hoisted up in a lemon tree with a rope and harness. He was trimming the tree with his grandmother, Phyllis Edwards and his uncle, Dustin Edwards, both standing beneath the tree. The array of branches and leaves obscured a bee hive that Austin inadvertently cut into. A baleful discord of buzzes disrupted the peaceful atmosphere as a mass of darkness came into view. The dark cloud enveloped Austin immediately, preventing him from any chance of escaping himself. Bees zipped through the air to incite revenge, feeling distraught by the damage done to their home. Phyllis and Dustin moved swiftly to save Austin; however, he was up far too high and they too were getting pelted with stings.

The Ripley Fire Department was called at once, receiving the call around 11:35 a.m. They abruptly rushed to Route 52 where the tree was located, responding with a ladder, rescue truck, and tanker. The firefighters were shocked by the ensuing chaos, but they did not hesitate and sprang into action. The bees stung anyone who was near, penetrating the firefighters’ clothes and helmets. The firefighters endured with fierce determination to save Austin from the horror. The aerial ladder was able to reach Austin and provide a sturdy platform to initiate the rescue.

Craig, one of the firefighters, climbed across the ladder to cut Austin free of the rope tied to the harness. The truck rushed Bellamy away from the scene. With furious persistence, the bees clung to him despite all of the moving. Swift-mindedly, the firefighters used a hose to douse Bellamy in water, hoping to deter the bees. It was a success and some of the bees, discouraged, fled from the scene.

“It was very intense. We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Tony Pfeffer, Ripley’s Fire Chief. “It took us about 20 minutes to get him out.” A UC Air Care was called by EMS to transport Austin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Ripley Fire Department identified the species as “killer bees,” the most aggressive of all bee species. A bee sample would need to be taken in order to determine the exact species of bee, as said by a member of the Southwest Ohio Beekeeper Association. Carter reports that Austin was covered in stingers that were about an inch long and was stung around 20,000 times. Austin had been screaming for help during the incident, which had caused him to accidentally ingest around 30 bees. Doctors were suctioning the bees out of his stomach well into Sunday morning. Remaining on a ventilator, he was put into a medically induced coma and will make a full recovery. He awoke from the medically induced coma last week.

“I don’t know how I’m going to ever thank everybody,” said Carter. “Craig is Austin’s angel, he saved his life and means a lot to us.”

The sincerest thanks and appreciation go to the firefighters who charge forward with unshakable courage into such dangerous situations, risking themselves to save others. Everyone who aided in helping Austin Bellamy is deeply appreciated for their contribution.

Donate to Austin Bellamy’s recovery fund at www.gofundme.com/f/kghqa7-medical-expenses.