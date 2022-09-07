After not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brown County Bluegrass Festival returned to the fairgrounds in Georgetown this year, attracting bluegrass music fans from Brown and surrounding counties, and even some who traveled from out-of-state to see the very talented bands.

The Bluegrass Festival was held Aug. 25-27 with camping available, marking the 30th year the event has been held in Brown County.

“It’s always been a big festival for Georgetown,” said event coordinator Edgar Loudermilk.

For many people of Brown County, attending the Bluegrass Festival has become a long-standing tradition. Many campers in attendance this year requested the same campsite they’ve had for 30 years of the event.

“We love that the community embraces this event,” said Loudermilk.