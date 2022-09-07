Western Brown tops Monroe in week 3, unbeaten at 3-0

Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak reaches to the end zone for a touchdown in Friday’s win over Monroe. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos captured a 65-51 victory over visiting Monroe to rise to an overall record of 3-0 on the season. Above, Western Brown’s senior quarterback Drew Novak delivers a pass while getting good protection from his blockers. For the complete game story, turn to the sports section on page 11.

Western Brown’s Matthew Osborne takes a hit from a Monroe defender after grabbing a reception in Friday’s win. Photo by Wade Linville

With Friday’s 65-51 win over Monroe, the Western Brown Broncos stood at an overall record of 3-0 on the season.

Starting the season with three non-league victories, the Broncos were first in unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III, Region 12 rankings following their win at home over Monroe.

Western Brown’s senior quarterback Drew Novak totaled 310 passing yards with one touchdown throw, completing 21-of-26 attempts to help the Broncos take down Monroe.

The Broncos were also backed by a strong ground attack with senior Zackery Chisman rushing for 140 yards and five touchdowns, and Novak taking 10 carries for 111 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns.

Leading Bronco receivers was Isaiah Smith with 110 yards off five receptions.

Matthew Frye had six receptions for 71 receiving yards.

Matthew Osborne had six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown, and Chisman had four catches for 77 receiving yards.

After giving up two touchdowns to the running offense of Monroe in the first quarter, the Bronco defense stiffened up in the second quarter to hold the Monroe offense scoreless in the frame. Meanwhile in the first half, the Bronco offense found success in the air and on the ground.

It was a lengthy kick off return by Frye that set the Bronco offense in great field position for its first drive of the night, a quick drive it was able to cap off with a short touchdown run by Chisman to take an early 6-0 lead.

The Monroe offense answered quick, scoring on its first drive of the night and knocking down the extra point attempt to take a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos topped off their next offensive drive with a touchdown run by Chisman, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Frye, to take a 14-7 lead with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter.

Once again, the Monroe offense had an answer for the Bronco touchdown as good blocking led to a 68-yard touchdown carry to trim the Western Brown lead to 14-13.

That was the last time Monroe scored in the first half, but the Bronco offense kept firing on all cylinders. Novak finished off a Bronco drive with a two-yard touchdown carry to lift the Broncos to a 20-13 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Western Brown’s Austin Huff recovering a fumble with 40 seconds to go in the first half on the Broncos nine-yard line to end a Monroe offensive drive.

The Broncos outscored Monroe 16-0 in the second period to hold a 36-13 lead at halftime break.

Monroe managed to outscore the Broncos 23-14 in the third quarter, trimming Western Brown’s lead to 50-36.

Both teams put up 15 points each in the fourth quarter, as the Broncos were able to come away with a 14-point victory on their home field in week three.

Monroe totaled 481 rushing yards in Friday’s battle against the Broncos.

Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne was pleased with his Broncos’ first-half performance, but felt his team just didn’t put together a good second half of play.

Overall, he was happy to see his players bring home another win over a quality team.

“Our kids battled and they didn’t quit, I’m proud of that,” Osborne said during a post game interview. “We’re 3-0, that’s all that matters.”

The Broncos are on the road for week four on Sept. 9, traveling to Jackson with hopes of upping their record to 4-0.