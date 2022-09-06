John David Lynn Vail, 57, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in his hometown of Georgetown, Ohio. He was born June 3rd, 1965 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Sandra Strunk of Amelia, Ohio and Claude David Vail of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to his parents, John Vail is survived by his two children – Britney Vail of Georgetown, Ohio and Greg Vail of Bethel, Ohio and his former wife – Donna Vail of Bethel, Ohio. He is also survived by his known siblings – Charles Vail, Jimmy Vail, Davey Vail, Stevie Vail, Yvette Vail-Sales, Michael Vail and Michelle Vail. John is preceded in death by his late brother – Paul Vail and grandparents – Betty and Leonard Good.

John Vail graduated from Amelia High School Class of 1984. He was a welder by trade as well as a mechanic in his spare time. He enjoyed collecting Hot-Wheels and building model cars after retiring and spending time at his home. He was a life-long fisherman and an avid UFO hunter who claimed to have once seen Bigfoot with his own eyes. John Vail was not a member of any known church but was a God-fearing man who would not allow anyone to use the Lord’s name in vain. He was a loving man who made it a point every day to try and help a stranger or make someone smile and was often known to impersonate Santa Claus for children who saw him in public and believed him to be so.

Please join us in celebrating his life with his memorial service Friday, September 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio followed by inurnment in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

