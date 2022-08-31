Gary Lee Ayers, Sr., age 75, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from Steel Craft, a United States Vietnam War Army veteran and a member of the Archie Lee Boyce American Legion Post #406 in Bethel, Ohio and the Herman Houghton VFW Post #7496 in Felicity, Ohio. Gary was born June 16, 1947 in Decatur, Ohio the son of the late Howard and Angie (Bennett) Ayers. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Gary L. Ayers, Jr., one grandson – Brandon Traylor, one brother – Leon Ayers and one sister – Frances Moore.

Mr. Ayers is survived by his wife – Brenda (Wilkerson) Ayers; two daughters – Angela Traylor and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Michelle Bastin and husband Luke of Liberty Township, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Chris Traylor of Dayton, Ohio, Derek Traylor of Hillsboro, Ohio, Brian Traylor and wife Kylin of Bethel, Ohio, Dane Traylor of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Stephanie Doak of Arkansas, Brandi Medrano of Texas, Brittany Fithen and husband Tyler of Middletown, Ohio, Owen Fithen and wife Emma of Liberty Township, Ohio and Ty, Maclin and Maddax Bastin all of Liberty Township, Ohio and one sister – Phyllis McKee of Amelia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. John Bowman will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery with military services by the Archie Lee Boyce American Legion Post #406 in Bethel, Ohio.

