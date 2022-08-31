Debbie L. Friskney, was born on March 6, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Leslie and Lucille (nee Waterfield) Kautz and passed away on August 23, 2022, in Anderson Township, Ohio at the age of 67.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stephen H. Friskney, her sisters, Sally (late Ed) Bergsmark of Toledo, Ohio, and Kathy (Mike) Davis of Roswell, Georgia, and her brother, Rob (Janet) Kautz of Austin, Texas.

Debbie was a homemaker and a resident of Hamersville, Ohio.

Anyone who knew Debbie knew that when she committed to something, she was all in, whether it was Christmas decorations, work at church, or her love for family. In relationships, her primary love language was gift giving, and she greatly enjoyed searching for and giving presents that she thought would be special for those she cared for. She loved using her talents in singing, flower arranging and decorating. Her generosity also extended to her pets, who struck it rich if they ended up at her house.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hamersville Church of Christ, 203 E. Main Street, Hamersville, Ohio 45130 at 3;00 PM Sunday, September 18, 2022, with visitation 1 hour prior to service at the church. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family.

Memorials may be given to International Disaster Emergency Services (IDES), 355 Park 32 West Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062, (317) 773-4111. (www.ides.org). www.ecnurre.com