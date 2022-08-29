The Brown County Chamber of Commerce recently held a special event to commemorate 10 years since the Waynoka Marina first opened its doors, in March of 2012. Located at 14 Beach Cove, Sardinia, inside of the Lake Waynoka community.

There was a short ceremony at the marina, featuring remarks by the Napier family and other honored guests, culminating with a cutting of the ribbon as Waynoka Maria begins its second decade in business. Followed by a complimentary lunchtime celebration with boat tours of the lake.

“According to the Bureau of Labor, only about 30% (less than ⅓) of all small businesses make it to the 10-year mark. It is quite the accomplishment for the company to reach the 10-year milestone”, said Missy Jimison, President/CEO, Brown County Chamber.

“We are proud to be celebrating 10 years in business,” said Owners, Mike and Dawn Napier. “Throughout that time we have gained countless customers, who are more like family, who enjoy Lake Waynoka as much as we do.”

The celebration continued that weekend with National Marina Day. A free event held for the entire community to come out and enjoy.