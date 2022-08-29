Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 11.

Among those indicted was Michael Zeisler, 34, of Cincinnati. Zeisler was indicted on five counts of importuning (third degree felonies) and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (fifth degree felony).

According to information provided by the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, it was on July 28 when Zeisler was arrested after traveling to Brown County in a 1995 Ford Mustang in an attempt to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed was a 12-year-old female.

Zeisler had been communicating through Facebook with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old female, according to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Despite the age being clearly communicated, Zeisler engaged in conversations about sex, sent pornographic material, and made arrangements to meet for sex. Zeisler was taken into custody at the arranged meeting location.

Zeisler is currently incarcerated at the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Other Aug. 11 indictments included:

Mark Kinster, 57, of Olive Hill, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jamey L. Sanders, 57, of Morehead, KY, was indicted on once count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Douglas Brian Vance, 33, of Sardinia, was indicted on two counts of OVI (fourth degree felonies).

Michael Wayne Gormley, 31, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two count of aggravated burglary (first degree felonies), one count of burglary (second degree felony), two counts of abduction (third degree felonies) and one count of criminal damaging or endangering (second degree misdemeanor).

Tierney Hensley, 35, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony), one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first degree misdemeanor) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Andrew T. Finley, 32, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery (first degree felony), two counts of robbery (one a second degree felony and one a third degree felony), and one count of petty theft (first degree misdemeanor).