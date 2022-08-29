Carolyn A. Taylor, age 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 at the Drake Center in Cincinnati.

She was born August 17, 1943 in Hillsboro, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer Edward Yochum and Ona Lea Druhot Yochum. On August 26, 1961 she married Lawrence E. Taylor.

She was a former member and Sunday School Teach at the Presbyterian Church of Sardinia. She loved traveling, gardening, and working outside.

Surviving are her loving husband, Lawrence Taylor, three children Jeffrey (Jennifer) Taylor, Suzanne Taylor, and Matthew Scot Taylor, seven grandchildren, Heather, Danny, Josh, Jake, Logan, Shania, and Alyssa, four great grandchildren, Kaleb, Shelby, Ellie Mae, and Paisley, two brothers, Jerry Yochum and Ed (Charla) Yochum, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Danny Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Obermeyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.