Novak surpasses 10,000 career passing yards

Western Brown’s Quentin Collins (No. 3) celebrates after grabbing an interception in Friday’s win over Hillsboro. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Drew Novak held a total of 10,233 career passing yards after throwing for 309 yards in the Broncos’ week one win over Hillsboro. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Drew Novak recorded his 10,000th career passing yard in Friday’s win over Hillsboro. Photo by Wade Linville

It was a dominating performance on the gridiron for the Western Brown Broncos in week one, as they kicked off their season by claiming a 55-0 victory over the visiting Hillsboro Indians on Friday, Aug. 19.

Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak racked up 309 passing yards in game one, becoming only the 14th football player in the history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association to record 10,000 career passing yards.

Novak completed 17-of-25 pass attempts in Friday’s win, throwing for four touchdowns. He also rushed for a 30 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Not only were the Broncos backed by a fierce air attack in Friday’s win, but they also ran a good ground game on offense with senior Zackery Chisman rushing for a total of 149 yards on 11 attempts with three touchdowns.

Leading Bronco wide receivers was Matthew Frye with 113 yards off five receptions and one touchdown.

Matthew Osborne hauled in two touchdown passes for 11 total receiving yards.

Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith caught two passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Brady Sutton had 48 receiving yards on two receptions, and Chisman took four receptions for 43 receiving yards.

Much credit should be given to the Western Brown offensive linemen for their solid play in Friday’s win, as well as the Western Brown defense that was able to force a few turnovers, one being a fumble recovery by Ben Schuler and another being an interception by Quentin Collins.

The Broncos totaled 227 rushing yards and 316 receiving yards in their week one win.

Moving ahead to week two when the Broncos travel to Washington Court House on Aug. 26, Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne felt there needs to be some improvement on the defensive end with the competition getting a bit stiffer.

“We gave up too many yards defensively, and we’ve got to tighten it up next week,” Osborne said in a post game interview following the Broncos’ win over Hillsboro.

“(But) I think our defense played well tonight and forced some turnovers,” he added.

Osborne was proud of some of his younger players who stepped up to fill important roles in Friday’s victory, and was pleased to see his Broncos rack up big yardage on the ground and in the air.

“I thought we were really, really balanced tonight,” Osborne said of the Western Brown offense.

Washington Court House won their season opener over Bexley, 35-6.