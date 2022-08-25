Mary Joan (Schwallie) Duffey, age 89, of Sardinia, passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at her home.

She was born February 11, 1933 in Arnheim, Ohio, daughter of the late Henry and Genevieve (Germann) Schwallie.

In 1952 Mary married Bobby Duffey and was blessed with 7 children throughout their marriage. She was a stay at home mom until her children were of school age. Then she started driving the bus for Eastern School District for a few years. Mary went from there to Southern Hills Vocational School to drive the bus and be a cook. She retired from USDA after being a food inspector for 27 years. After retirement she helped care for her great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Sardinia and St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim. Mary was the past president of the Sardinia-Mowrystown Lioness Club and active in the Local and Central Councils. She loved to cook for family gatherings and spend time with her loved ones.

Surviving are her 5 children, Donald (Patty) Duffey of New Carlisle, Donna (Rudy) Combs of Ripley, Diane Scott of Sardinia, Betty Fitzpatrick of Sardinia, and Cathy Bossler of FL, 15 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, special friend, Jane Imbusch of Cullman, AL, brother, Gregory Schwallie of Owensboro, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her children, Ronald and Patricia Duffey, sister and brother-in-law, Bernadette and Leroy Naylor, sister, Teresa Ledbetter, brother, Albert Schwallie, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carl and Ruth Duffey, and a son-in-law, Arthur Stanley Scott.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Arnheim, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.