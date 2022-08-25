Julie Ann Pitzer, age 68, of Amelia, Ohio and formerly of Hamersville, Ohio died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a child of God, enjoyed cross-stitch and was a proud Mamaw. Julie was born August 3, 1954 in Ft. Benning, Georgia the daughter of the late Charles and Delores (Lang) Wainscott. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Gary Pitzer in 1998.

Mrs. Pitzer is survived by two children – Nick Pitzer and wife Samantha of Morrow, Ohio and Christi Frye and husband Jason of Nashville, Tennessee and two grandchildren – Brooks and Reese Pitzer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery gazebo in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.