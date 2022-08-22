Event raises funds to help those affected by Huntington’s Disease

Runners and walkers woke up early on the morning of Aug. 13, laced up their most comfortable pair of sneakers, and made their way to the Aberdeen Park to tackle the 5K course along the Ohio River. The calling was the Aberdeen Team Hope Walk/5K Run, an event of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America Upper Great Lakes Region that raises funds to help those affected by Huntington’s disease.

Mother Nature cooperated for the Team Hope Walk/5K Run, providing sunny skies and pleasant temps to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Ohio River while walking the streets around Aberdeen Park.

In addition to the 5K run/walk, there was also a split the pot, silent auction, face painting, a lemonade stand, and more.

The event was a great success with around 50 runners/walkers taking part.