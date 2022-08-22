John Schickner passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Bessie (nee Reeves) Schickner of Aberdeen, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Victoria (Vicki) (nee Albu); devoted children, Dr. David J. (Debi) of Hamilton, Texas & Dr. Daniel C. (Melissa Preston) of Kingman, Arizona; grandchildren, Christopher, Monica, Cheyenne, Tristan, Arden, and Reid. Raised in Aberdeen, Ohio, John graduated from The University of Cincinnati College of Engineering. John was employed by AMKinney & Associates for over 30 years as a consulting engineer and director of the mechanical engineering department.

He served as a deacon at North Presbyterian Church, and as a trustee at Westwood First Presbyterian Church where he has been a member for many years. He loved nature, hiking in the Smokie Mountains, music, and attending concerts. John touched the lives of all he met with his humbleness and quiet confidence.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45232. Funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial to immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westwood First Presbyterian Church c/o: Friends of Music. www.springgrove.org