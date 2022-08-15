Brown County’s Best Milkshake: United Dairy Farmers in Georgetown

United Dairy Farmers in Georgetown was the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 “Best of Brown County” Milkshake Award. Photo by Sharon Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of this year’s “Best of Brown County” awards. The Best of Brown County was created to celebrate all that Brown County has to offer including food and drink destinations, live entertainment, and local historic sites. Over the next several weeks, Wade Linville (editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press) will be visiting each of the locations that earned a “Best of Brown County Award” and writing about his experience. This is part five of Wade’s Best of Brown County Experience featuring Brown County’s 2022 winner of the Best Milkshake Award, United Dairy Farmers in Georgetown.

By Wade Linville

Earning the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s “Best of Brown County” Milkshake Award was United Dairy Farmers in Georgetown.

If you live in Georgetown, chances are you are already aware of the quality of milkshakes you can get at the UDF on West State Street. According to UDF Georgetown store manager, Megan Henderson, it’s the ice cream that sets UDF’s milkshakes apart from others in Brown County.

“It’s definitely our ice cream,” said Henderson. “The ice cream by itself is delicious, and it’s the ice cream that makes our milkshakes so good.”

Since it opened in Georgetown around four decades ago, UDF has been a place where families can go to enjoy a cold treat on a hot summer day, and when looking at the UDF menu it’s hard to pass up their popular milkshakes. Pick your favorite flavor, whatever it may be, and you will not be disappointed.

UDF’s Homemade Brand Ice Cream is made with quality ingredients, boasting that it’s made by UDF the same way as you would make it at home, only in much larger quantities.

According to Henderson, the UDF in Georgetown serves more than 100 milkshakes over a busy summer weekend.

“It gets really busy on the weekends during the summer,” said Henderson.

A fan of many different flavors of milkshakes, it was the peanut butter and chocolate shake selected for my “Best of Brown County” experience. Henderson prepared the shake herself, a shake made with peanut butter ice cream and chocolate milk.

A tasty way to beat the summer heat, I felt like a kid again leaving the UDF in Georgetown with my milkshake in hand. Once my mouth hit the straw, it was hard to pull away from that peanut butter and chocolate shake. The Georgetown UDF was truly deserving of the “Best of Brown County” Milkshake Award, and I plan to return to UDF in Georgetown for another delicious shake in the near future.

Henderson was proud to hear that her UDF store in Georgetown was selected to receive the “Best of Brown County” Milkshake Award, and credits the customers and staff for its long-term success.

“It makes me feel like the staff works hard and does its job,” said Henderson. “We greatly appreciate all of our customers, especially the regular customers we see almost every day.”

“We work hard to make sure all customers are satisfied, and we’re very proud to receive the award,” she added.