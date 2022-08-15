String Theory will be performing at the Georgetown Concert on the Square at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. The Concert on the Square is held at the Courthouse Square in Georgetown (101 S. Main Street).

String Theory is comprised of three top tier musicians from Cincinnati with over 100 years of combined performing experience. Coming from longstanding, well respected bands in Cincinnati (The Remains, Haymarket Riot), these seasoned veterans provide masterful musicianship and unmatched vocal harmonies to push the envelope as to what three musicians can pull off in a live setting. Covering everything from The Beatles, Eagles, America, CSN and even ELO; String Theory will leave you marveling at what they accomplish.