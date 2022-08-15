Jeffrey “Jeff” Morgan of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away suddenly in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 29, 2022 at the age of 53. He was born July 28, 1968 to Jeanette Runte of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Onal Morgan in Georgetown, Ohio.

Jeff is survived by his loving mother; his caring siblings Teresa Morgan of Milford, Ohio, and Rose WIlson of Hamersville, Ohio, and his adored nieces and nephews Danielle Morgan of Georgetown, Ohio, Jennifer Dalton Georgetown, Ohio, Alyssa Duncanson of Milford, Ohio, Ivory Wilson of Hamersville, Ohio, and Shelby WIlson of Middletown, Ohio.

In addition to his father Jeff is preceded in death by his siblings Michael Morgan, Brian Morgan, and Chrystal Seip.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and Friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am. Pastor Don White officiating.