Mildred Faye Smith, age 80, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Siena Gardens Rehabilitation and Traditional Care in Amelia, Ohio with two of her daughters and a granddaughter at her bedside. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Pasquale’s Pizza in Florence, Kentucky. Mrs. Smith was born November 18, 1941 in Hazard County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Thomas and Polly (Huff) Mize. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Jimmy Leon Smith in 2016; two grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Smith is survived by four children – Kathryn Menrath of Cincinnati, Ohio, Elizabeth Arcail and husband Joseph of Bethel, Ohio, Michael Robert Menrath, Jr. and Debra Faye Ziliox and husband Kim of Logan, Ohio; eight living grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one brother – Danny Mize of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home, 204 West State Street, Georgetown, Ohio. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Gazebo, 686 Mt. Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 at approximately 2:00 P.M. Saturday. Pastor Jim Hopkins will officiate. Interment will be in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, Activities Fund, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com