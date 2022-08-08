Mary Elizabeth Newman (nee Kennedy), age 94, passed away on August 1, 2022, at her home on North Charity Street in Bethel. She was born in Buffalo, NY, on October 21, 1927, to the late Donald and Mary (nee Grimes) Kennedy.

Mary was the loving wife of the late Edwin L. Newman, the beloved mother of Steven, Michael, Gary, Mary Anne, Edwin, Elliot, and Sandra, the cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren, and the great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Donald.

Along with her devotion to her husband and children, Mary was a devout churchgoer at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Norwood, Ohio, and a career registered nurse who helped her husband run the Morris Nursing Home on Bethel’s South Charity Street. More than anything, Mary put her faith and the welfare of others first. She sacrificed a lot to take care of others—family and nonfamily alike—in their final year of life. It was important to her that her children have a strong faith and live for God. She was loved by many and known as much for her smile as for her tireless work ethic.

E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, serving the family. www.ecnurre.com