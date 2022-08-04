Donald E. Gast, age 79, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East. He was born January 19, 1943 in Georgetown, OH, to the late Richard and Clara (Hile) Gast. He retired from Cincinnati Milicron.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Steven Gast and 3 brothers, James, Ronnie and Allen Gast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Gast of Georgetown; children, Richard Gast and wife Goldie of Georgetown, David Gast of Eastgate; brother, Omar Gast of South Webster, OH; 2 grandchildren, Steven Gast and Ashley Sepietro.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Larry Baker will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

