On July 30 at approximately 11:25 p.m., the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. 9/13/1989.

He is described as 6’2”, approximately 205 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of the robbery, Finley was wearing overalls, white/black Sketchers gym shoes and had a black bandana. He was last seen operating silver 2005 Nissan four door vehicle with front end damage.

The front end of the vehicle has white duct tape and the vehicle is missing one fog light. The last known address for Finley is 3036 State Route 125, Hamersville, Ohio. The vehicle had an Ohio Temporary license plate of P272284. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol all participated in the initial response and investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Menacing and Theft against Andrew T. Finley.

Andrew Finley was taken into custody by Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 1 without incident. He was then transported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on three active warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Menacing and Theft. He is currently being held at the Brown County Jail on $100,000 bail. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many people who reached out to us on social media who recognized him and provided valuable information. BCSO would also like to thank the following agencies for their help in the case: Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department.