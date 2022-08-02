Donald Lee Shinkle, age 83, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired service manager for Blue Flame and a United States Army veteran. Donald was born October 31, 1938 in Norwood, Ohio the son of the late Herman C. and Frances (Donovan) Shinkle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law – Denny Cierley.

Mr. Shinkle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha (Cierley) Shinkle whom he married June 11, 1966; one daughter – Stephanie Shinkle of Batavia, Ohio; one sister – Barbara Burns of Hillsboro, Ohio; two brothers – Carl Shinkle and wife Mickey of Hillsboro, Ohio and Charles Shinkle and wife Rose of Florida; three brothers-in-law – Don Cierley of Williamsburg, Ohio, Ron Cierley of Michigan and Ed Cierley and wife Vicky of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Linda Brooks of Milford, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio with Military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

